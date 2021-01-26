HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,848 shares of company stock valued at $30,677,819 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $168.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

