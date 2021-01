Head-To-Head Analysis: Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surge Components and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $32.49 million 0.41 $2.04 million N/A N/A Avnet $17.63 billion 0.21 -$31.08 million $1.54 24.77

Surge Components has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Surge Components and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29

Avnet has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential downside of 20.24%. Given Avnet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than Surge Components.

Risk and Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 2.37% 7.86% 4.94% Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surge Components beats Avnet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

