Head-To-Head Comparison: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This table compares W&T Offshore and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares W&T Offshore and New Source Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.65 $74.09 million $0.60 4.10 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -10.58, indicating that its share price is 1,158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for W&T Offshore and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 2 1 0 2.33 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of December 31, 2014, the company had 145,919 gross acres in the Golden Lane, Luther, and Southern Dome fields in east-central Oklahoma; and 83 gross proved undeveloped drilling locations. It had proved reserves of approximately 16.3 MMBoe. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.