Head to Head Review: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) vs. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 19.16% 12.33% 1.02%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 8 15 0 2.65

Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.51%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, suggesting that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 2.39 $9.04 billion $4.98 14.30

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, including sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, as well as asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; stock plan administration services; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

