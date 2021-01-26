Head to Head Review: Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) versus The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Internap and The Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A The Trade Desk $661.06 million 55.81 $108.32 million $2.27 346.07

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Internap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Internap and The Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A The Trade Desk 0 8 7 0 2.47

The Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $593.11, indicating a potential downside of 24.50%. Given The Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Trade Desk is more favorable than Internap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of The Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and The Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap N/A N/A N/A The Trade Desk 19.31% 19.65% 7.56%

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Internap on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internap

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

