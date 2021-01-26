Head to Head Survey: MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and MedAmerica Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 4.43 $109.52 million $1.16 12.68 MedAmerica Properties $7.24 million 0.06 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MedAmerica Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of MedAmerica Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and MedAmerica Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54% MedAmerica Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAmerica Properties has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urban Edge Properties and MedAmerica Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 MedAmerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than MedAmerica Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats MedAmerica Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

MedAmerica Properties Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated real estate company, owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company had real estate assets of $173.5 million, gross, in ten real estate properties. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for its own portfolio and third-party office, industrial and retail operators and tenants. The company provide real estate management services for owners of properties, representing a series of daily performance obligations delivered over time. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Bethesda, Bethesda.

