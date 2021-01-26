Head-To-Head Survey: Renalytix AI (RNLX) vs. Its Rivals

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ: RNLX) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Renalytix AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Renalytix AI Competitors -149.09% -33.53% -19.61%

13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renalytix AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Renalytix AI Competitors 201 793 1139 31 2.46

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.83%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Renalytix AI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix AI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renalytix AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A -$9.84 million -171.50 Renalytix AI Competitors $847.49 million $38.23 million 150.21

Renalytix AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix AI. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renalytix AI competitors beat Renalytix AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

