Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.12

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 7376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 891,567 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 239,269 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

