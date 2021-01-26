HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $183.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.81 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $201.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $729.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.20 million to $731.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $768.74 million, with estimates ranging from $749.47 million to $785.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.