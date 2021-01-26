HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.18

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.18 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 21154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,812.96, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,403 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $561,073.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

