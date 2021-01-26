Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

