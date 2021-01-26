Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading 9.1% Higher

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $8.76. 5,471,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 1,567,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

