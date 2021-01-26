Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.08 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $625.71 million and approximately $79.08 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001855 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010611 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,667,068 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.