Hedget Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $454,243.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Hedget has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $454,243.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hedget token can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00010118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00278562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036702 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.