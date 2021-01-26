Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $116.21 million and $6.16 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars.

