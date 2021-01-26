HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.11 ($78.95).

HEI stock traded down €3.12 ($3.67) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.50 ($72.35). 1,297,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

