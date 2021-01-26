HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

HDELY stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,264. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

