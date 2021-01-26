HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) (LON:HEIQ) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) (LON:HEIQ) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.10). Approximately 713,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 845,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

In other HeiQ Plc (HEIQ.L) news, insider Karen Brade bought 7,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £9,970 ($13,025.87).

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

