HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.00 ($77.65).

Several equities research analysts have commented on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €72.50 ($85.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.71. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €68.65 ($80.76). The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.