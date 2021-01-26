Helpico Achieves Market Cap of $1,003.91 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,003.91 and $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00276454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037538 BTC.

