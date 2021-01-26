Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.80

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 364 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £482.49 million and a P/E ratio of 97.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 316.81.

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold acquired 10,000 shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

