Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HINT remained flat at $GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. 152,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.68. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.52 ($2.31).

Get Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Lucy Walker acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.