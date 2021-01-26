Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

HEN3 opened at €89.08 ($104.80) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.41. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

