Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €99.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.08 ($104.80) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.41.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

