Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,000 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.