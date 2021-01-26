Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

