Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.