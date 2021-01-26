Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 28.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

