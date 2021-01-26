Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of AGR opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

