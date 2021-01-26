Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 190,483 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

