Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 142,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

