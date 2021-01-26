Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 downgraded Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE:NTR opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 311.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

