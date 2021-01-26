Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

