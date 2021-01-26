Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Northwest Natural worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after buying an additional 316,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 561.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

