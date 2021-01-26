Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

