Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

