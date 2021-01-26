Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after buying an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

