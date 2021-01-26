Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

GM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.