Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.