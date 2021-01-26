Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

