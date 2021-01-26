Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 11,200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of AEE opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

