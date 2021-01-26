Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

