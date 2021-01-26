Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

