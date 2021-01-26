Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.