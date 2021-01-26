Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of R1 RCM worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at $13,016,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

