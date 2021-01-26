Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $964.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

