Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

