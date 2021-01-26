Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

