Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

