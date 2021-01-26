Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

